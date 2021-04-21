Tuba City Unified School District returns to remote learning model
TUBA CITY, Ariz. – Tuba City Unified School District announced April 12 it would no longer offer in-person learning starting April 13 and would return to a remote learning model.
The decision was made based on the Navajo Nation’s April 9 decision to re-issue stay-at-home orders and daily curfews implemented during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
The school had opened its doors to in-person learning with the option of remote learning March 22.
Tuba City Elementary School was the first school in Tuba City to offer in person learning since March 2020 when the school district closed to in-person learning because of the pandemic.
In–person learning options at TCUSD were offered after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued Executive Order 2021-04, requiring all districts in the state to offer in-person learning by March 15, or the Monday after spring break. Included in the order were community levels of transmissions and how a school district could offer in-person learning.
On March 10, the Navajo Nation had rescinded its stay-at-home order and implemented a safer-at-home order, which allowed the Navajo Nation to transition from Red to Orange Phase.
According to the TUSD, the grab and go meal program will continue for curbside pick-up at the school sites. Food service delivery to outlying areas resumed April 13. On-site services will continue on a limited basis.
More information is available from Tuba City Unified School District.
