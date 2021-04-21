Hopi's Junior High Athletic Conference considers changing 2021-2022 scheduling

POLACCA, Ariz. – The Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference (NAIC) is seeking feedback through an online community survey for the 2021-2022 athletic seasons at Hopi Junior High.

According to the Hopi Jr. High, the conference is looking at switching the fall and spring seasons or moving to a four-quarter based format. The four-quarter based format would allow student-athletes to compete in four sports throughout the year if desired.

“They would no longer have to choose between basketball and wrestling,” the school stated in a recent press release.



The goals of both options involve maximizing coaches (high school coaches would have the ability to coach the same sport at the Jr. High level), the use of shared facilities, increasing student participation and creating less demand on the school’s transportation department, according to the school.

The survey is available online at NAIC Scheduling Community Survey Link through April 25 at midnight.