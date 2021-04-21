OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 22
Hopi chairman and vice chairman election packets now available

By Stan Bindell, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 21, 2021 2:08 p.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. – The Hopi Elections office has announced the dates for the upcoming election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe.

The primary election takes place Sept. 9 and the general election will be held Nov. 11.

The chairman and vice chairman serve four year terms.

Candidates must be members of the Hopi Tribe, 25-years-old or older, speak the Hopi language and must have a primary and physical residence on the Hopi Reservation for not less than two years immediately preceding announcement of such candidacy. Candidates must not have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude within ten years of their candidacy.

Those running for chairman or vice chairman must pick up and sign out a packet in person at the Hopi Election Office located off Arizona State Highway 264 near the Leupp Road turnoff in Kykotsmovi, Arizona. A short orientation of the packets contents and information will be given.

Packets became available April 12 during business hours.

The deadline to return packets is 5 p.m. May 14 at the Hopi Elections Office.

Masks are required to enter the office.

For more information, telephone the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507/2508 or email kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.

