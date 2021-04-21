First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden plans to visit an Albuquerque health care facility as part of a three-day, two-state visit to the U.S. Southwest this week.
The White House announced that Biden will be accompanied by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham when she visits the First Choice Community Healthcare clinic in Albuquerque's South Valley April 21.
Biden also will travel to the Navajo Nation where she will meet April 22 with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez in Window Rock, Arizona, before delivering a radio address. She's scheduled to attend a listening session April 24 with Navajo students before taking a tour of a vaccination site.
