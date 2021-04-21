OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 22
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo Nation

First lady Jill Biden makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland April 21. Biden is traveling to New Mexico and Arizona. (Mandel Ngan/ Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland April 21. Biden is traveling to New Mexico and Arizona. (Mandel Ngan/ Pool via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 21, 2021 8:53 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden plans to visit an Albuquerque health care facility as part of a three-day, two-state visit to the U.S. Southwest this week.

The White House announced that Biden will be accompanied by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham when she visits the First Choice Community Healthcare clinic in Albuquerque's South Valley April 21.

Biden also will travel to the Navajo Nation where she will meet April 22 with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez in Window Rock, Arizona, before delivering a radio address. She's scheduled to attend a listening session April 24 with Navajo students before taking a tour of a vaccination site.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez congratulate Biden-Harris
First cancer treatment center on a U.S. reservation opens in Tuba City
New Mexico clinic offers shelter to homeless
Navajo Nation's Dr. Jill Jim selected to serve on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Advisory Board
Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in row
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas