Agency reports Navajo Nation's first Hantavirus case of 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials reported April 20 the Navajo Nation's first case this year of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings.
The case was confirmed in McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico but it wasn't known how the person contracted Hantavirus, the tribal Department of Health said.
Hantavirus typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.
Recommended precautions to limit the spread of Hantavirus include ventilating and cleaning areas where they might be mouse droppings, according to a department statement.
"It is essential to take appropriate precautions when entering and cleaning sheds, garages, campers, cabins, barns, and other buildings," the statement said. "The illness is not spread from person to person.
The Navajo Nation's reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases at Cameron
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Flagstaff subsidizes local purchases of eco-friendly autos
- Interior secretary steps into public lands tug-of-war over Bears Ears
- Deadly distractions: A mother’s story of life after losing her son to a distracted driver
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- American Rescue Plan has $31 billion coronavirus solutions for Native people
- Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, re-opens bars
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: