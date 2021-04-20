OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
World Vision donates supplies to reservation schools

(Photos/Office of the President)

(Photos/Office of the President)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 8 a.m.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer spent the last part of March helping deliver sanitation supplies to local schools on the Navajo Nation. The sanitation supplies were donated from World Vision International, which is a humanitarian aid organization. Lizer visited Hilltop Christian School, Wildcat Christian Academy, Hogan Hozhoni Christian Care Care Services, St. Michael’s Association for Special Education and Star School.

