OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, April 21
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Unified School District announces top WHS academics

(Photo/WUSD)

(Photo/WUSD)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 9:18 a.m.

Winslow Unified School District recognized Tyler Shumway as Winslow High School valedictorian and Amanda Childers as salutatorian April 16.

photo

(Photo/WUSD)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tuba City graduates euphoric
Winslow seniors recognized for academic achievement
Winslow High School announces 2017 valedictorians and salutatorians
Students recognized at Winslow High School Honors Assembly May 14
2014 Winslow High School Honors Graduates
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas