Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, April 21
30.0
Winslow recreation center announces swim lessons

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 9:14 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Recreation Department is now accepting applications for summer swim lessons.

Classes begin June 1 and will be Monday - Thursday for two week sessions.

Sessions are as follows: June 1 - 10, June 14 - 24, June 28 - July 8 and July 12 - 22.

Classes include: Parent Tot (6 months - 3 years) 11am - 11:30 a.m., Preschool (3 to 5 years) 11 - 11:30 a.m., Beginner/Intermediate (5 years and up) 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Jr. Lifeguard (eligibility depends on child's height and swimming ability) 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Information available (928) 289-5714.

