OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, April 21
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Honoring David Dalton for 25 years with the city of Winslow

(Photo/City of Winslow)

(Photo/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 9:16 a.m.

Winslow congratulates David Dalton for 25 years with the city of Winslow.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow High School's Class of 2011 graduates
Business Beat: Dalton Motors has been servicing Winslow cars for three generations
Letter: Remembering a great game from the '50s
Wrestling: Joseph City bests Winslow in dual meet
7/26/00
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas