Around the Rez: week of April 21

Navajo Nation Dept. of Child Care recruiting in Tuba City region

The Navajo Nation Department of Childcare and Development Casework office in Tuba City, Arizona is conducting an outreach and recruitment to Navajo enrolled families living on or near the Navajo Nation to obtain child care services. Parents/legal guardians who are working, attending school or participants of the Department of Self-Reliance or Workforce Development can apply. Eligible children ages 0-12 can receive child care by registered child care providers who meet the Navajo Nation Department of Child Care Development requirements.

More information, questions or to have an application mailed is availabe by contacting the department at the following: Casework front desk 928-283-3470 or by email at cpaddock@navajo-nsn.gov or emailing abegody2@navajo-nsn.gov.

Child care centers for child care services: Lillian's Playhouse Child Care Center is located at Kerley Road and Maloney Street in Tuba City, Arizona. Contact number is 928-283-3488 or rdodson@navajo-nsn.gov and Leupp Early Learning Center is in Leupp, Arizona, located at .05 Southeast of Leupp Chapter on Navajo Route 15. Contact number is 928-686-3298 or rdodson@navajo-nsn.gov or finamitchell@navajo-nsn.gov.

Hopi Relief virtual run for kids

Hopi Relief recently announce its first annual kid-friendly Footprints For Hopi Youth one-mile run is open for registration.

The entire family is invited to participate in the run while making a lasting impact for Hopi people. Participants are asked to complete the race between April 30-May 2. More information is available at www.hopirelief.org.