Community information: correction of an ad in 4/14 issue
An ad in page 4 in print version of NHO should read Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 9:08 a.m.
An ad that ran in the print version for April 14 of the Navajo-Hopi Observer ran the wrong headline for a conference to be held on April 22. The ad was on Page 4. The correct headline should have read 'Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference' instead of Virtual Substance Abuse Conference. All the other information is correct.
The correct version can be seen by going to www.nhonews.com and looking for the button on upper right that says e-edition. Click on the 4-14-21 date and go to Page 4 where you will see the corrected information.
