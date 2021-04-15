OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, April 16
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community information: correction of an ad in 4/14 issue
An ad in page 4 in print version of NHO should read Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 9:08 a.m.

An ad that ran in the print version for April 14 of the Navajo-Hopi Observer ran the wrong headline for a conference to be held on April 22. The ad was on Page 4. The correct headline should have read 'Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference' instead of Virtual Substance Abuse Conference. All the other information is correct.

The correct version can be seen by going to www.nhonews.com and looking for the button on upper right that says e-edition. Click on the 4-14-21 date and go to Page 4 where you will see the corrected information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Editorial: NHO readers invited to contribute news, photos for new Web site
Editorial: It's official - we've launched our newly redesigned Web site
Editorial: NHO is making changes - for the better
Around the Rez: week of April 3
Around the Rez: week of March 27
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas