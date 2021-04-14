OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 15
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in row

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation staff and volunteers prepare for a COVID-19 vaccination event in Tuba City. (Photo/Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.)

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation staff and volunteers prepare for a COVID-19 vaccination event in Tuba City. (Photo/Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp.)

Originally Published: April 14, 2021 2:41 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — On April 13, the Navajo Nation reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the pandemic totals on the tribe's reservation to 30,269 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a lockdown last weekend over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge.

The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

So far, nearly 16,500 people on the Navajo Nation have recovered from COVID-19.

"This invisible monster known as COVID-19 is still in our communities," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement April 13. "It has taken us over one year to reach this point where we have consistent low numbers of new infections reported each day, but it only takes a few days and few careless acts to have another large surge in new cases."

Nez recently announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The variant was first identified in the state of California and has since been detected across the southwest U.S.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation says no to tourism as variant cases are confirmed; reinstates stay-at-home order
First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
241 positive cases of COVID-19 on Navajo Nation, 1,796 negative tests reported
Navajo Nation marks one-year of COVID-19 with candlelight vigil
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas