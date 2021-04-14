OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 15
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FBI seeks information in death of Watson Ben Watchman.

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Watson Ben Watchman. (Photo/FBI)

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Watson Ben Watchman. (Photo/FBI)

Originally Published: April 14, 2021 2:59 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Watson Ben Watchman.

On August 1, 2020, Watchman was found dead in his residence three and a half miles south of the Tohatchi Speedway store on Highway 491 in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

The cause of death was blunt head trauma. Watchman was 43 years old at the time of his death.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the case and are asking for anyone with information to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

Information provided by FBI

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

FBI seeks information in death of Navajo man
FBI seeking information on double homicide of Ohio brothers on Navajo Nation
Hone’ Wo’keed: FBI seeks to reach Navajo language speakers through cold case posters
27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
New staff members join NN Council Speaker's Office
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas