FBI seeks information in death of Watson Ben Watchman.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the circumstances surrounding the death of Watson Ben Watchman.

On August 1, 2020, Watchman was found dead in his residence three and a half miles south of the Tohatchi Speedway store on Highway 491 in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

The cause of death was blunt head trauma. Watchman was 43 years old at the time of his death.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the case and are asking for anyone with information to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

Information provided by FBI