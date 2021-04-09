Wildfire's growth halted; evacuation notice remains in place for Dudleyville

DUDLEYVILLE Ariz. (AP) — A small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least 12 homes, officials said.

The fire burning through thick vegetation in a river bottom near Dudleyville in Pinal County was estimated at 500 acres (2 square kilometers) with containment around 20% of its perimeter as of Thursday night, officials said.

Cause of the fire near the unincorporated Pinal County town was under investigation.

The county Sheriff's Office said approximately 200 residents were evacuated and that the evacuation notice might be lifted Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Ray High School in Kearny.

An estimated 100 people were assigned to fight the fire. There was no immediate report any injuries.

Dudleyville is a census-designated place with a population of about 1,000 located off Highway 77 about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Tucson. The highway was closed but later reopened Thursday.