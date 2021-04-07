Grand Canyon east entrance to reopen April 8
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Visitors traveling to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim will now be able to enter the park through the east entrance at Desert View.
Park officials, working with tribal and state officials, stakeholders and community leaders, announced the Park's east entrance gate will reopen April 8.
The east entrance, along State Route 64, has been closed since April 1, 2020. The intent of the closure was to minimize visitor traffic through the Navajo Nation and other communities east of the Park, respecting the health and safety need of park neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Ed Keable made the decision to reopen the east gate based on input from the Navajo Nation, along with state and local officials and community members.
"Over the past year, we have continued to coordinate with local Cameron Chapter and tribal officials from the Navajo Nation, as well as other stakeholders and business leaders on the east gate closure," he said. "As vaccine rollouts continue, we recognize the need to normalize our operations and allow for visitors to have a drive-through option on Hwy 64."
When driving through the Navajo Nation, all roads other than state and federal highways will be closed to non-residential traffic. Mask wearing is required at all locations on the Nation. For more information on Navajo Nation guidance, visit the Navajo Department of Health website.
No services--including food, gas, and the campground--will be available at Desert View until further notice. These services will open as soon as staffing allows. The nearest services available to Desert View are in Cameron about 30 miles east of the Desert View developed area. Other services are currently available on the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village. Credit cards, Your Pass Now, and America the Beautiful passes will be accepted for entry. Cash will not be accepted at this time.
For a complete list of available services and open facilities on the South Rim, please consult the Grand Canyon National Park website.
