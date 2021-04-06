OFFERS
Winslow High softball and baseball teams take off with start of new season

(Photos/Winslow High School Athletics)

(Photos/Winslow High School Athletics)

Originally Published: April 6, 2021 8:27 a.m.

Winslow High School Bulldogs varsity baseball team beat the Snowflake Lobos April 2, 5-4. The varsity Bulldogs softball team lost to the the Lobos 3-8.

Bulldogs baseball and softball plays Snowflake
