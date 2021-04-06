Winslow High softball and baseball teams take off with start of new season
Originally Published: April 6, 2021 8:27 a.m.
Winslow High School Bulldogs varsity baseball team beat the Snowflake Lobos April 2, 5-4. The varsity Bulldogs softball team lost to the the Lobos 3-8.
Photo Gallery
Bulldogs baseball and softball plays Snowflake
Most Read
- First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed on the Navajo Nation
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Hopi High cancels spring sport season
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- FBI seeks information in death of Navajo man
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announces a soft reopening on March 19
- American Rescue Plan to be largest investment in Native programs in history
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announces a soft reopening on March 19
- Tax filing due date delayed until May 17
- Living in a contaminated land: Navajo EPA's assistant director says history of uranium contamination has gone on long enough
- Decorated Vietnam veteran from Tuba City honored by Navajo Hopi Honor Riders
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: