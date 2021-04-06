Around the Rez: week of April 7

Hopi Relief virtual run for kids

Hopi Relief recently announce its first annual kid-friendly Footprints For Hopi Youth one-mile run is open for registration.

The entire family is invited to participate in the run while making a lasting impact for Hopi people. Participants are asked to complete the race between April 30-May 2. More information is available at www.hopirelief.org.

Virtual EarthDay community clean-up April 19-25

A Virtual EarthDay community clean-up will be held April 19-25. The event is hosted by Tutskwat Oqawtoynani clean-up. Participants are asked to submit before and after photos of the space cleaned — homes, gardents, fields, trail etc. to the Tutskwat Oqawtoynani Facebook page. Photos should be submitted by April 25. Prizes will be awarded. More information is available at (928) 737-2272.

A new Tse Bonito radio station building plans event April 10

Across Nations Mission is planning for a new radio station building, which will be discussed on KHAC radio (880 AM) in Tse Bonito, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event includes an outdoor concert and solar-powered radio giveaways to the first 200 cars arriving. All tribal COVID-19 pandemic health precautions will be observed.

The what, where, why, who, when and how costs and size questions hoped to be answered on the construction underway. ANM, formerly Western Indian Ministries, operates KHAC and KTAB radio (760 AM) in Tuba City as well as a church, school, bookstore and other outreach ministries. More information is available by calling KHAC at 505-371-5587.

Hopi chairman and vice chairman elections Sept. 9

The Hopi Tribal Registrar has stated that the 2021 Hopi Tribal Elections for chairman and vice chairman are moving forward.

The primary election is currently scheduled for Sept. 9, with the general election set for Nov. 11.

NTUA offers $190,000 in scholarships

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) is offering $190,000 for scholarships this year for postsecondary scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Each year NTUA offers Navajo students an opportunity to apply for scholarships for fields of study related to the multi-service utility industry. Since 2008, NTUA has awarded $2 million in scholarship awards. Deadlines for applications is April 30.

More information about the 2021-2022 scholarship applications is available at www.ntua.com and look for Scholarships.

