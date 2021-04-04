OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, April 06
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo police recruits share goals, prepare for 26-week academy

Navajo Police Training Academy Class 56 recruits demonstrate the body drag test for applicants. Class 56 is expected to graduate in September 2021. (Photo/NNPD)

Navajo Police Training Academy Class 56 recruits demonstrate the body drag test for applicants. Class 56 is expected to graduate in September 2021. (Photo/NNPD)

Originally Published: April 4, 2021 12:52 p.m.

CHINLE, AZ – On April 2, 22 Navajo Police recruits completed their orientation week at the Navajo Police Training Academy.

During orientation week, the recruits become familiarized with the facility, staff and are provided training material and equipment.

On April 2, Class 56 recruits had a meet and greet with Chief Phillip Francisco, Deputy Chief Daryl Noon, as well as the district police lieutenants and captains. NPD leadership took the time to share their career background, offer words of encouragement, and provide insight on what to expect.

Recruits also had the opportunity to provide personal background and share their personal goals. Recruits shared that their short-term goal is to graduate from the academy, with many expressing their long-term goal of working hard and obtaining rank for future leadership positions with the Navajo Police Department.

photo

Navajo Police Training Academy Class 56 recruits, Beau Yazzie, Kevin Charley, and Nicole Billy will join 17 of their fellow classmates for orientation week next week followed by the first day of the academy on April 5. (Photo/NNPD)

photo

Class 56 of the Navajo Police Training Academy recruits become familiarized with the training academy grounds April 2. (Photo/NNPD)

On April 5, Class 56 will experience their first day of academy training by undergoing a rigorous first day introduction, where they will undergo intense drill activities to test their stress response. First-day activities are a time when recruits face their first intense challenge in becoming a police officer.

Those who remain committed and determined to continue their journey will undergo 26-weeks of training and will be the fifth class to graduate from the Navajo Police Training Academy in September.

Class 56 is expected to graduate in September 2021.

The Navajo Police Department is currently recruiting for Class 57. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement can contact NPD Officer Wallace Billie at (928) 674-2520 to schedule your appointment.

The next police recruit drive will be on April 23. Recruit drives are by appointment only.

More information is available from NPD Recruiting at (928) 674-2520 or email at wbillie@navajo-nsn.gov

Grant Skeet, Background Investigator at (928) 674-2534 or email at grantskeet@navajo-nsn.gov

Rodney Nez, Adjudicator and Background Investigator at (928) 674-2536 or email at rodneynez@navajo-nsn.gov

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Police Department

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Police to host recruitment drive Jan. 11
A new generation of officers graduate the Navajo Police Training Academy
Serve and protect: Navajo Police Department resumes academy with 25 recruits
Public expresses concerns to Navajo Police during first listening session
Navajo Police Academy graduates 16 police officers
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas