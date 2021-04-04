OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Easter greetings from the Navajo Nation President

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez bow their heads in prayer in 2019. (Loretta McKenney/NHO)

Originally Published: April 4, 2021 12:37 p.m.

As the world celebrates Easter, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez sent out the following holiday greeting on his Facebook page.

The Easter holiday is a very special time that brings individuals, families, and communities together in prayer as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Most importantly, to remember that our Savior's sacrifice on the cross has forever opened the door to God's forgiveness and grace.

This Easter Sunday, present your love, compassion, and prayer for your loved ones and people you do not know. Easter is not only about egg hunts, dinners, or gifts, but it is about loving each other and comforting those who are in pain.

As we celebrate Easter, we remind our citizens that COVID-19 is still among us, and we encourage individuals to practice all preventative measures and to get vaccinated to help keep you and others healthy and safe. For over a year, we have felt the loneliness of being away from our loved ones and friends. However, our loved ones are only a phone call away, and many churches are live-streaming their Easter services for everyone.

As a Nation, we continue to face challenges together, but we must remind each other that anything is possible with God with faith, hope, and love.

On behalf of the President and Vice President's Office, we extend a greeting to you and your family. Let God's joy, peace, love, and healing ascend into your life this Easter and through the years. He is Risen.

