Free admission to Arizona state parks over Easter weekend
PHOENIX – More than 30 state parks will enjoy free admission this weekend, April 3-4, as a thank you for their support over the past year.
Entrance fees at state parks will be waived all day Saturday and Sunday. Fees will still apply at Colorado River and Yuma Territorial Prison state historic parks, for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions.
"What better way to give back than to help people get outside and enjoy the amazing spring weather in our parks," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We want to say thank you to the public for their support and encourage more people to explore the state.”
Arizona offers many opportunities to hike, fish, camp, stay in a cabin, boat, or just relax in the outdoors.
Park visitors can also enter to win prizes by submitting their story of how Arizona State Parks helped them during the pandemic. Entries will be accepted until April 30. Visit AZStateParks.com/Together for more information and to enter to win.
More information about Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program and State Historic Preservation Office is available at 1-877-MY-PARKS or at AZStateParks.com.
