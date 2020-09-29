Navajo president, vice president continue aid deliveries on Navajo Nation

On Sept. 24, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, and the Nez-Lizer team distributed food and care packages to 1,105 families in the communities of Bodaway/Gap, Coppermine, LeChee, Kaibeto, Ts'ah Bii Kin, Navajo Mountain and Shonto. The packages were delivered in order to help families stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nation gave special thanks to the World Central Kitchen, CORE Foundation, U.S. Census officials, NTUA Choice Wireless, Navajo Area IHS, Navajo Rangers, and all of the chapter officials and community members who assisted.