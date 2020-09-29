OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Oct. 01
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Navajo president, vice president continue aid deliveries on Navajo Nation

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 8:45 a.m.

photo

(Photo/OPVP)

On Sept. 24, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, and the Nez-Lizer team distributed food and care packages to 1,105 families in the communities of Bodaway/Gap, Coppermine, LeChee, Kaibeto, Ts'ah Bii Kin, Navajo Mountain and Shonto. The packages were delivered in order to help families stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nation gave special thanks to the World Central Kitchen, CORE Foundation, U.S. Census officials, NTUA Choice Wireless, Navajo Area IHS, Navajo Rangers, and all of the chapter officials and community members who assisted.

