Hopi Tribe says school will have ‘new norms’

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The Hopi Tribe has stated that even though some communities in the state have decided to open schools for online and in-person learning, the tribe continues to refer back to guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A recent release from the Office of the Hopi Chairman stated that the considerations that the CDC outlines on their website are meant to supplement – not replace any state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations with which schools must comply.

“Students and their families have to really consider the new ways of pursuing an education, embracing social engagement virtually and participating in school related activities — schools will have new norms,” the release stated.

Schools can determine in collaboration with state and local health officials, to the extent possible, whether and how to implement these considerations (from the CDC) while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community. Implementation should be guided by what is feasible, practical, and acceptable and tailored to the needs of each community, the chairman stated.

COVID-19 cases for Hopi Tribal members

As of Sept. 24, the Hopi Tribe reported that the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases for Hopi Tribal members had increased to 380.

One more individual in Kykotsmovi has tested positive, bringing Kykotsmovi’s numbers to 18 total, and one more individual in Hotevilla had tested positive, bringing Hotevilla’s cumulative numbers to 16. Cumulative numbers by other locations included:

Oraibi 8

Polacca, Walpi, Sitsomovi, Tewa 142

Mishungnovi 11

Sipaulovi 14

Soongopavi 111

Yuh’wehlo’pahqi (Spider Mound) 6

Baqavi 2

Keams Canyon 13

Both Moencopi Villages 33

Phoenix 1, Winslow 4 and Prescott 1.

The Polacca/First Mesa area, Sipaulovi and Shungopavi have had members retest as positive. Of the 380 positive Hopi cases, 332 were tested at Hopi Health Care and 48 at Tuba City.

A total of 4,451 people have been tested at Hopi Health Care – 456 were positive and 3,959 were negative. Eighteen people were tested on Sept. 24 with five results pending.