OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Oct. 01
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Detectives seize over a pound of meth from Winslow drug dealer

(Photo courtesy of Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 9:11 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Sept. 22, the Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) seized over one pound of methamphetamine and numerous items of evidence supporting the sales of meth at the residence of Pete Chavez, 50, of Winslow.

MCAT detectives were assisted by Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives from the Arizona DPS/Navajo-Apache Criminal Targeting Unit.

Chavez was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Class 4 Felony), Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale (Class 2 Felony), Sale of Dangerous Drugs (Class 2 Felony). The street value of the methamphetamine seized was approximately $37,000.00. Chavez is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police make arrest and confiscate half-pound of meth
Piles of drugs and guns seized by Police
$4.5 million in drugs confiscated on I-40 near Holbrook
Mexican National arrested on drug trafficking charges
Navajo County officials thank senator Jon Kyl
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event