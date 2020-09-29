Detectives seize over a pound of meth from Winslow drug dealer
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Sept. 22, the Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) seized over one pound of methamphetamine and numerous items of evidence supporting the sales of meth at the residence of Pete Chavez, 50, of Winslow.
MCAT detectives were assisted by Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives from the Arizona DPS/Navajo-Apache Criminal Targeting Unit.
Chavez was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Class 4 Felony), Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale (Class 2 Felony), Sale of Dangerous Drugs (Class 2 Felony). The street value of the methamphetamine seized was approximately $37,000.00. Chavez is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office
