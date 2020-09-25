Silver City expo for mine employees out of work by pandemic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University and Chino Mine's parent company are co-hosting an expo next week to help mine employees put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Silver City community's first drive-through training expo is scheduled for Sept. 30, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
Officials with Freeport-McMoRan and the university say advisers will provide services and give personal consultations to mine employees and contractors.
The university is waiving application fees for all expo attendees and expediting the admission application process during the two-hour event.
Western New Mexico's mining industry has been hit hard by the economic downturn.
Chino Mine, which employed around 1,100 people at the start of the pandemic, suspended operations in April after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus reportedly affected about a dozen workers.
Last month, Freeport-McMoRan announced it would be extending furloughs for around 825 workers through the end of this year and is expecting to eliminate around 40 percent of its workforce at Chino Mine.
