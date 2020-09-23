Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew
A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified Sept. 22 as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires.
Charles Morton, 39, a San Diego native, was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a squad boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots in San Bernardino National Forest, officials said. He was married and had a daughter.
Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said Morton was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times.
"Our hearts go out to Charlie's loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots," she said. "We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."
On Sept. 22, a procession escorted Morton's body from San Bernardino to an Orange County mortuary. Ramon Herrera, also with the U.S. Forest Service, told KTLA he had worked with Morton.
"He always had my back," Herrera said. "I mean, to lose such a good man, not just a firefighter, but he was a good person, and I'm going to miss him terribly."
The U.S. Hotshots Association posted a photo of a belt buckle on social media after Morton's death, writing: "Rest easy brother, may the wind be at your back."
Hotshots, according to the Forest Service, are highly skilled hand crews and often assigned to work on the most challenging parts of wildfires. They must meet stringent standards for physical fitness and training.
Toni Atkins, president pro tempore of the California Senate said, "San Diego, and the state, lost a true hero last week."
Patrick Gaines, who served on a Wyoming Hotshot crew in the 1990s, said the work is not for people that hold desk jobs during the week.
"This is arduous. It's serious." he said. "It's very strenuous. It's very demanding — not just physically, but mentally."
Morton died while fighting the El Dorado fire some 80 miles east of Los Angeles. On Sept. 22, the fire had burned more than 22,000 acres and was 60 percent contained. It was sparked when a couple used a device that was supposed to emit blue or pink smoke to reveal their baby's gender.
Fire officials said the couple fired off the device in a field and it ignited grasses and quickly spread with sweltering temperatures, low humidity and a stiff breeze. The couple tried to put out the flames but couldn't and called 911.
It was one of more than two dozen fires in the state.
Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed this report.
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Prescott Valley police defend canine use in traffic arrest
- Shiprock District Court issues temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop hemp production immediately
- Navajo Nation to participate in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Zuni Youth Enrichment Program helps young adults rekindle cultural ties to the Grand Canyon
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Bureau of Indian Education abruptly changes course on Navajo schooling
- Tolani Lake ranchers turn to grass farming
- U.S. Army PFC Corlton Lane Chee laid to rest in Gallup
- Tribe's vice president, Myron Lizer, among 17 people set to speak at Republican National Convention Aug. 25
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Prescott Valley police defend canine use in traffic arrest
- Dirt work for new Prescott jail construction underway; county supervisors consider project website
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Fire consumes Van's Trading Co. in Tuba City
- Navajo Nation continues 32-hour partial weekend lock downs and daily curfews through September
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: