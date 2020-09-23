Crews make progress against enormous LA-area wildfire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are finally starting to tame an enormous wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38 percent — a 21 percent jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.
Meanwhile, a major fire in the northern part of the state, the CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, was 100 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said Sept. 22. The fire was ignited during a barrage of lightning on Aug. 16 and the cluster of blazes went on to destroy 925 homes and kill one person.
Firefighters have also controlled several other lightning-sparked wildfires burning for more than a month in Northern California.
Crews battling the Bobcat Fire took advantage of two days of calmer weather after erratic winds last weekend pushed flames out of the Angeles National Forest and into communities in the desert foothills, fire spokesman Larry Smith said Sept. 23.
"Because the fire transferred out of the timber and into the light fuels near the desert, we were able to make some real progress," Smith said. Crews will shore up containment lines ahead of hotter, gusty weather predicted for the weekend, he said.
Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and warnings near the fire that's now one of the largest on record in Los Angeles County. It's burned for more than two weeks in the San Gabriel Mountains and has destroyed at least 27 homes and other buildings.
It's one of dozens of other major wildfires raging across the West, including five in California that are among the largest in state history.
Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger U.S. wildfires to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Prescott Valley police defend canine use in traffic arrest
- Shiprock District Court issues temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop hemp production immediately
- Navajo Nation to participate in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Zuni Youth Enrichment Program helps young adults rekindle cultural ties to the Grand Canyon
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Bureau of Indian Education abruptly changes course on Navajo schooling
- Tolani Lake ranchers turn to grass farming
- U.S. Army PFC Corlton Lane Chee laid to rest in Gallup
- Tribe's vice president, Myron Lizer, among 17 people set to speak at Republican National Convention Aug. 25
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Prescott Valley police defend canine use in traffic arrest
- Dirt work for new Prescott jail construction underway; county supervisors consider project website
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Fire consumes Van's Trading Co. in Tuba City
- Navajo Nation continues 32-hour partial weekend lock downs and daily curfews through September
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: