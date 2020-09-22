Nation implements Stage 1 Fire restrictions

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation announces Stage 1 fire restrictions Sept. 16 and resolves concerns over the use of chainsaws to gather firewood for the upcoming fire season.

The new Executive Order lifts some of the restrictions that were included in the previous Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, which went into effect in May 2020 during the height of fire dangers on the Navajo Nation.

With ongoing wildfires in the southwest, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the new restrictions still provide for the safety and prevention of wildfires, but also allow the Navajo people to gather firewood for the upcoming winter season.

“With devastating wildfires occurring in several states in the Southwest, we must proceed with extreme caution in order to prevent any wildfires and to ensure the safety of our communities on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said. “The latest fire restrictions provide for flexibility to allow our Navajo people to use chainsaws to gather firewood for the winter season, which was previously restricted during certain times of the day. Open fires and fireworks are still prohibited under the latest fire restrictions.”

Nez urged the Navajo people to prepare their homes and families for the upcoming winter season.

Stage 1 fire restrictions

Possession, manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices;

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal; except campfires and charcoal to be used in developed sites where fire rings or grills are provided;

Using a firearm and incendiary devices, without a valid permit.

The following activities must use extreme caution:

Smoking, which is recommended only in permitted areas, within an enclosed vehicle, traditional and ceremonial uses, and while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Permitted activities under Stage 1 restrictions

Persons who regularly reside within the closed area are permitted to go to and from their homes and continue ordinary activities that do not create an unreasonable fire hazard;

Propane, gas or other petroleum-fueled stoves will be allowed for livestock branding;

Ceremonial fires, properly registered and permitted by the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency (NNEPA) through a Navajo Nation EPA Burn Registration, five days prior to ceremony.

To obtain a Burn Registration, please contact Navajo Nation EPA Air Quality at (928) 729-4156. Mail: NN Air Quality, PO Box 529, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504, FAX: (928) 729-4323 or email: kaelynnmorgan@navajo-nsn.gov.

Persons with a written permit/bonding/license that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act;

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice;

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; and the implementation of Low Complexity Prescribed Fire which meet prescriptions approved by the Agency Administrator under an approved Burn Plan.

Any person or parties found guilty of violating the fire restrictions will be fined up to $5,000 or provide restitution.

Information provided by Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President