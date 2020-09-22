OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Sept. 22
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

More call for pause as U.S. weighs New Mexico drilling plan near Chaco

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) at Chaco. (Office of the President and Vice President)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) at Chaco. (Office of the President and Vice President)

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 22, 2020 8:37 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want federal land managers to suspend efforts to amend a plan that would guide oil and gas development and other activities near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

They sent a letter Sept. 17 to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, saying the coronavirus pandemic has prevented meaningful in-person consultation with Native American tribes and others who would be affected by the decision.

Officials held five virtual public meetings earlier this year and extended the public comment period to Sept. 25. Four more meetings were held in August, but critics say those too were inadequate.

A coalition of more than 50 groups signed the letter. They argue that low-income and minority communities will be disproportionately harmed as they are located on the frontlines of oil and gas development in the San Juan Basin.

“Environmental justice must be served,” the groups said in the letter. “In the midst of the public health and economic emergency caused by the COVID-19 crisis, we urge you to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans from the dangers and insecurity that result from the public health crisis, not take advantage of our inability to engage in ... decision making.”

Legislation that would make federal land within a 10-mile radius of the park off-limits is pending in Congress.

New Mexico pueblos with ancestral links to the region around Chaco park have been outspoken about their desire to halt oil and gas drilling in the area, saying they fear culturally significant sites beyond the park boundaries would be at risk with added development. In recent years, they joined with environmentalists who have long been critical of drilling in northwestern New Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation, which controls large swaths of land in the basin, has been more reserved with its stance on amending the resource management plan for the area. The tribe supports a smaller buffer around the park, as revenue from development on adjacent tribal land and parcels owned by individual Navajos account for a significant source of revenue for the impoverished area.

The request from environmentalists for a pause in the process comes just weeks after a coalition of tribes and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation asked federal officials for more time to consider the proposal.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

U.S. House approves one-year moratorium on oil and gas drilling near Chaco National Park
Navajo lawmakers opt for smaller buffer around national park
Senators push for hearing on Chaco protection
Tribes urge US to ban drilling around sacred New Mexico site
President Nez advocates for Interior Secretary's support to protect Chaco
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event