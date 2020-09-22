OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Sept. 22
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Judge: Trump campaign can't join Navajo voting lawsuit over mail-in ballots

(Photo by Tim Evanson, Creative Commons)

(Photo by Tim Evanson, Creative Commons)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 22, 2020 8:30 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge denied a request Sept. 16 by President Donald Trump's campaign to argue against a lawsuit seeking to ensure mail ballots from the Navajo Nation are counted even if they arrive late.

The Trump campaign and various local and national Republican Party entities argued that they can't count on Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to represent their interests in the case.

But Judge Murray Snow ruled that Trump, the GOP and Hobbs have all taken the same position against allowing more time to count ballots from the Navajo Nation. He also denied a request by a liberal group, the Arizona Advocacy Network, to join the case. The group had hoped to argue in favor of counting all late-arriving ballots statewide.

The lawsuit was filed by several members of the Navajo Nation challenging Arizona's current law, which says election officials cannot count mail ballots that are received after election night. The argue that mail service is much slower and far less accessible on reservations and that the existing deadline will disenfranchise voters.

They're asking Snow to require Arizona officials to count ballots that are delivered up to 10 days after election day, as long as those ballots come from tribal members living on reservations and are postmarked by Election Day.

Snow has scheduled arguments in the case next week.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mail-in ballots from reservations under fire as election nears
Rural mail service on reservations questions whether Native Americans have equal access to voting opportunities
Navajo Nation threatens state with lawsuit over ballot curing procedures
Court voids state ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, out-of-precinct voting rule
Navajo Nation drops lawsuit, judge blasts attorneys for late filing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event