Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The city of Flagstaff and Coconino County have begun reopening procedures of some government facilities after closing and/or placing restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Flagstaff has entered phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan and the number of new cases, hospitalizations and COVID related deaths have remained on a downward trajectory for four weeks.

Under Phase 3, the city will begin a limited reopening of city facilities and amenities.

Face coverings are required in city facilities.

On Sept. 14, the Flagstaff City Hall reopened, with limited hours between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Customer Service Counter will be open to walk-in customers, an appointment is required to meet with other staff.

Also on Sept. 14, the Main Flagstaff Library began a limited reopening for patron computer use from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The East Flagstaff Community Library will begin a limited reopening for patron computer use on Sept. 28, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Reservations are required for each 45-minute computer appointment and can be made online at the Library’s website: www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org, or by calling the Main Library at (928) 213-2331; or the East Flagstaff Community Library at (928) 213-2348.

Curbside and phone-in reference services will continue. Masks will be required, and patrons will be assigned to a computer to allow for social distancing. Computers will be cleaned after each use.

Phase 3 of the Reentry Plan also includes direction for a tiered reopening of the city’s parks and recreation facilities and amenities. Those plans, which includes bringing part-time staff members back from furlough, are in progress and details will be released within the next few weeks.

The full Reentry Plan can be found at flagstaff.az.gov/4364/Re-Entry-Plan-Recovery-Roundtable.

Coconino County reopened lobby spaces of specific buildings to the public Sept. 21. With community spread of the virus at a level deemed moderate according to Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark guidelines, the county will open the following public-serving offices located in the Flagstaff area with COVID-19 precautions in place:

Administrative Offices at 219 E Cherry Avenue, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Development at 2500 N Fort Valley Rd # 1, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Human Resources at 420 N San Francisco St., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments are recommended

Public Works Offices at 5600 E Commerce Ave, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Health and Human Services Health and Wellness Clinic at 2625 N. King Street, Monday- Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Immunization services are available Tuesdays and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments are required

Health and Human Services Drive-up and Walk-up Flu Vaccination Clinics at 2625 N. King Street, Friday and every other Saturday beginning September 11 through November, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment is needed.

Other county buildings that have been physically closed will remain closed, including 110 E Cherry Ave and the Public Fiduciary/Legal Defender Building at 220 N Leroux St, and those that have already re-opened continue to be open, including the Sheriff’s Office, Courts, Facilities, and Adult Probation. Regardless of a building’s lobby status of open or closed, each department continues to provide a full array of services through alternative methods.

In all county buildings, COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, including limiting the number of people in lobbies, elevators, and offices to allow for physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning frequency and face covering/mask wearing. All residents visiting county facilities will be required to follow the protocols. While the county has continued providing its services to the community throughout the pandemic, this step to expand in-person availability aims to increase accessibility to all constituents and provide them the opportunity to conduct business in their preferred manner.

