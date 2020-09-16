University of Arizona asks students to shelter in place

PHOENIX (AP) — The University of Arizona as a “last-ditch effort” will ask students to voluntarily shelter in place for the next two weeks, University President Robert Robbins said. He cited a troubling uptick in positive cases among students.

“What changed? Students came back and they started partying,” Robbins said during a briefing Monday.

The school will urge students on campus and in certain nearby geographical areas to only go out for essentials, medical appointments or classes that are conducted in-person. The shelter-in-place recommendation will also apply to sorority and fraternity houses and some high-rise apartment buildings.

Officials reported Friday that 176 students were quarantining in dorms and 53 were quarantining elsewhere. The school has two designated quarantine dorms and may open a third. Since July 31, 770 students and four university employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In other developments, Arizona State University President Michael Crow alleges several restaurant-bars near the school’s Tempe campus have violated the safety protocols businesses must abide by to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Crow sent a letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and the head of the state Department of Liquor Licenses and Control about the alleged violations by some Mill Avenue eating and drinking establishments.