Lukachukai Community School breaks ground on new school facilities
Originally Published: September 15, 2020 8:01 a.m.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Council Delegate Carl Slater joined Lukachukai Community School Governing Board members, Principal Dr. Roseyphena Sells and other local officials and community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new school facilities Sept. 11.
The current construction budget is $58 million. The school currently serves 293 students and the new school will be able to serve up to 392 students.
