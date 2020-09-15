Lukachukai Community School breaks ground on new school facilities

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Council Delegate Carl Slater joined Lukachukai Community School Governing Board members, Principal Dr. Roseyphena Sells and other local officials and community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new school facilities Sept. 11.

The current construction budget is $58 million. The school currently serves 293 students and the new school will be able to serve up to 392 students.