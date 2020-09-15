OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 17
Lukachukai Community School breaks ground on new school facilities

(Photos courtesy of the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President)

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 8:01 a.m.

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Council Delegate Carl Slater joined Lukachukai Community School Governing Board members, Principal Dr. Roseyphena Sells and other local officials and community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new school facilities Sept. 11.

photo

The current construction budget is $58 million. The school currently serves 293 students and the new school will be able to serve up to 392 students.

