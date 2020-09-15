District Court denies motion to dismiss Nation’s lawsuit to stop illegal production of hemp
SHIPROCK, N.M. — On Sept. 10, the Shiprock District Court denied Dineh Benally’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation on June 12 alleging the illegal growing, producing, manufacturing, transporting, licensing, and selling of industrial hemp within the Navajo Nation.
The Navajo Nation also alleges that Benally is unlawfully issuing Navajo land use permits to foreign entities to grow and cultivate industrial hemp on the Navajo Nation.
“We are pleased with the court’s decision as we continue to resolve this important matter. The Navajo Nation will continue to request the courts to hold Dineh Benally and his associates accountable for their actions. Local farmers and community members have raised many issues and concerns with the hemp fields, the San Juan Farm Board, and others that need to be addressed. We need public safety, the courts, and others to work together to resolve many of these matters so that our Navajo people feel safe and able to use their fields,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
As a part of the lawsuit, the Navajo Nation also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a request for a preliminary injunction to stop Benally’s hemp operation pending the resolution of the case, the Court will now consider that motion, according to the Sept. 10 order.
- Fire consumes Van's Trading Co. in Tuba City
- Bureau of Indian Education abruptly changes course on Navajo schooling
- Congressional candidate Q & A: Tiffany Shedd promotes a free market, securing the border and tribal empowerment
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- U.S. Army PFC Corlton Lane Chee laid to rest in Gallup
- Lukachukai Community School breaks ground on new school facilities
- Former NFL standout Chris Long helps bring Navajos much needed water
- The Grand Canyon has a spirit: An interview with Leigh Kuwanwisiwma
- Navajo Nation to participate in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Tribe's vice president, Myron Lizer, among 17 people set to speak at Republican National Convention Aug. 25
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Dirt work for new Prescott jail construction underway; county supervisors consider project website
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Fire consumes Van's Trading Co. in Tuba City
- Navajo Nation continues 32-hour partial weekend lock downs and daily curfews through September
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: