OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 17
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

District Court denies motion to dismiss Nation’s lawsuit to stop illegal production of hemp

Progression towards industrial hemp production for the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI) may provide economic benefits to the Navajo Nation. (Stock photo)

Progression towards industrial hemp production for the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI) may provide economic benefits to the Navajo Nation. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: September 15, 2020 8:24 a.m.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — On Sept. 10, the Shiprock District Court denied Dineh Benally’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Navajo Nation on June 12 alleging the illegal growing, producing, manufacturing, transporting, licensing, and selling of industrial hemp within the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation also alleges that Benally is unlawfully issuing Navajo land use permits to foreign entities to grow and cultivate industrial hemp on the Navajo Nation.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision as we continue to resolve this important matter. The Navajo Nation will continue to request the courts to hold Dineh Benally and his associates accountable for their actions. Local farmers and community members have raised many issues and concerns with the hemp fields, the San Juan Farm Board, and others that need to be addressed. We need public safety, the courts, and others to work together to resolve many of these matters so that our Navajo people feel safe and able to use their fields,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

As a part of the lawsuit, the Navajo Nation also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a request for a preliminary injunction to stop Benally’s hemp operation pending the resolution of the case, the Court will now consider that motion, according to the Sept. 10 order.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation sues over hemp growing operation in New Mexico
Navajo police warn against illegal marijuana, hemp farms
Federal judge dismisses Navajo's lawsuit against Wells Fargo
EEOC joins Navajo Nation in lawsuit against Peabody Coal
Naabik’íyáti’ Committee supports proposed partnership for growth and production of industrial hemp
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event