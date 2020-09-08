OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Sept. 11
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo-Hopi Observer experiencing technical difficulties

Originally Published: September 8, 2020 1:54 p.m.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Observer website, NHOnews.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Observer can call our main phone line at 928-226-9696, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Why do you want to be Navajo Nation president?
President Shelly signs Emergency Declaration after water pipes freeze and break
From coal to computers: Navajo Generating Station workers retrain for tech industry
CEO of White House Initiative on Tribal Colleges and Universities visits Navajo Tech
Candidates running for chairman: Herman Honanie
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event