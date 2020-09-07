Virus relief helps bring electricity to Navajo Nation homes

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — More than 100 homes on the Navajo Nation have been connected to the electric grid, thanks to federal coronavirus relief funding.

The Navajo Nation said Sept. 5 that electric line crews are working to connect more homes to the grid ahead of a December 2020 deadline to use the funds.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority plans to extend electricity to 510 families.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that access to the electric grid can help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 for families.

The utility has been awarded $13.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to use for power projects; $24.7 million to increase the capacity of the electrical grid; $20.9 million for cisterns systems; $18.6 million for wastewater systems; and $32.8 million to expand wireless and broadband.