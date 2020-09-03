Navajo Nation president cautions against Labor Day travel

WINSDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said with Labor Day approaching, his administrations knows there is a handful of people who will decide to travel despite the warnings from health experts.

“That’s when we have to hold our family members and loved ones accountable for their actions,” Nez said. “Please tell your loved ones to stay home during the partial weekend lockdowns because they are putting themselves and everyone else at risk when or if they travel outside of the Navajo Nation.”

Nez said the overall numbers for the state of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah remain relatively high and he wants the Navajo people to remain mindful of that.

“Use the time you have on Saturday to prepare your home and your family for the upcoming winter season,” Nez said. “Gather fireweed, food, water and other essential supplies to ensure your safety this winter.”

Nez urged everyone to continue to wear their masks, stay home, wash their hands, practice social distancing and to avoid large crowds.

Vice President Myron Lizer said the administration is hopeful that the CDC will have a safe vaccine available soon.

“Until then, we have to remain diligent and careful when going about our daily activities,” Lizer said. “We have lost 500 of our Navajo Nation citizens to COVID-19 and we certainly want to do everything we can to prevent more deaths and new cases.”

Lizer credited the epidemiology team and content tracers with helping to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus.

“But we, as citizens, have to do our part as well,” Lizer said. “Please pray for our Nation and all of our Navajo people and first responders.”

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President