Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing available at Fort Tuthill and NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is now available at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) has partnered with Arizona State University, Arizona Department of Health Services and (NAU) to offer the testing.

Testing will be available beginning Sept. 2 at the NAU Fieldhouse and beginning Sept. 8 at Fort Tuthill County Park.

Self-administered nasal swab testing will continue to be offered daily from noon – 8 p.m. through Sept. 4 at the Fort Tuthill site. The Fort Tuthill testing site will be closed Sept. 5 – 7 and will reopen Sept. 8 with the new saliva testing option.

Testing at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, Arizona is available as follows:

• Now through Sept. 4, daily, noon – 8 p.m. (self-administered nasal swab testing)

• CLOSED: Sept. 5 – 7

• Sept. 8 onward, Monday - Friday,10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon (saliva testing and nasopharyngeal testing available)

Saliva testing at the NAU Fieldhouse, building #30; 1050 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff is available starting September 2. Testing is open to all and is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday until November 24. The testing center will be closed on Labor Day.

More information is available at nau.edu/jacks-are-back/testing/.

Children under 5 years old cannot receive saliva tests. Nasopharyngeal testing will continue to be available for individuals under the required age and those who prefer the swab test. Those seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Information and a link to testing registration is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Those seeking testing will be asked to create an account and enter the agency code SALIVATEST. Although advanced registration is highly encouraged, anyone unable to complete the advanced registration online will be able to register at the testing site.

Test results will be available within 48 - 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will receive the results through an online portal.

Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and those who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

Inclement weather may require short pauses in testing site operations to ensure the safety of staff and individuals seeking testing. Notifications of operation pauses will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.

Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

The COVID-19 Information Line will be closed Sept. 5 – 7 and will reopen Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. The COVID- 19 Information Line operates Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More information and resources on COVID-19 is available at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or at the County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.

Information provided by Coconino County