Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Sept. 05
Sat, Sept. 05
Obituary: Kate Lynn Honyestewa

Kate Lynn Honyestewa from Hotevilla, Arizona. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:48 p.m.

Kate Lynn Honyestewa “Kuwonghongsie” - neepu, Eagle Clan.

Hopi basket maker from Hotevilla, Arizona.

Kate was a proud graduate of Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona.

