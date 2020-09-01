Obituary: Kate Lynn Honyestewa
Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:48 p.m.
Kate Lynn Honyestewa “Kuwonghongsie” - neepu, Eagle Clan.
Hopi basket maker from Hotevilla, Arizona.
Kate was a proud graduate of Diné College in Tsaile, Arizona.
