Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Sept. 05
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez warns Navajo people to take precautions as flu season kicks off

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:56 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — “As we proceed closer to the start of the flu season, we have to continue wearing our masks and practicing all of the preventative measures that we have in place for COVID-19,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Nez encouraged tribal members to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, avoid large crowds and to wash hands often.

“It will help keep the number of flu cases relatively low as well. We have to keep fighting COVID-19 together and that will help us during the flu season as well. We will be much better prepared,” he said.

On Aug. 30, the Navajo Department of Health, reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of deaths has reached 502 as of Aug. 30. Reports indicate that 7,057 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 94,403 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,800 for the Navajo Nation.

Additionally, the state of Utah reported 448 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 374 new cases, and New Mexico reported 10 as of Aug. 30.

“We owe much gratitude to our health care experts, contact tracers, and epidemiology teams for their work to keep our people safe and for bringing our numbers down. We have to keep listening to their advice and evaluating the data to keep our numbers down. Please keep praying for all of those who have loved ones who are fighting the coronavirus and for the families who have lost loved ones,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information provided by Office of the President and Vice President

