Around the Rez: week of Sept. 2
Native Bike Ministry online
Mentor Me Ministries (MMM) invites Christian men to a fatherless boys bike event Sept. 5 online.
MMM President Bobby Solomon said men can send 3-5 minute videos on bike repairs or learning bike riding, etc., but the messages have to include a gospel message.
More information on where to send videos is available from Solomon at (505) 710-5673 or 1-800-787-5044. Solomon, who lost a father at age 12, estimates there are 10 million fatherless boys in America.
The Ranch camp meeting goes online in 2020
Ranch Hands Ministry officials announced its annual camp meeting goes as scheduled, but by virtual means.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Labor Day event is Sept. 3 – 6 online with gospel music, messages, workshops and more. More information is available by calling Pastor Homer Chee at (702) 418-9404.
To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com
- Dirt work for new Prescott jail construction underway; county supervisors consider project website
- Pit house site at Prescott's Granite Dells face possible destruction
- New Mexico man convicted of killing Navajo child loses appeal bid
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez warns Navajo people to take precautions as flu season kicks off
- 14 new cases reported as Nation's 32-hour weekend lockdown continues
- Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters
- Navajo youth, Alyssa Williams, wins Arizona license plate seal design contest
- Tribe's vice president, Myron Lizer, among 17 people set to speak at Republican National Convention Aug. 25
- Arizona nurses stand in solidarity with Navajo and Hopi neighbors in pandemic
- Navajo Nation continues 32-hour partial weekend lock downs and daily curfews through September
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges all Nation schools to implement online learning
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention tonight
- Award-winning Native American fashion brand and designer, Aconav, makes masks
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Court upholds death penalty for only Native American on U.S. death row
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
