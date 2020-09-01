OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Around the Rez: week of Sept. 2

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 12:53 p.m.

Native Bike Ministry online

Mentor Me Ministries (MMM) invites Christian men to a fatherless boys bike event Sept. 5 online.

MMM President Bobby Solomon said men can send 3-5 minute videos on bike repairs or learning bike riding, etc., but the messages have to include a gospel message.

More information on where to send videos is available from Solomon at (505) 710-5673 or 1-800-787-5044. Solomon, who lost a father at age 12, estimates there are 10 million fatherless boys in America.

The Ranch camp meeting goes online in 2020

Ranch Hands Ministry officials announced its annual camp meeting goes as scheduled, but by virtual means.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Labor Day event is Sept. 3 – 6 online with gospel music, messages, workshops and more. More information is available by calling Pastor Homer Chee at (702) 418-9404.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com

