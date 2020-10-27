Songoopavi Village receives COVID-19 relief
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 12:39 p.m.
The Hopi Foundation Emergency Relief, in collaboration with Ancestral Lands Hopi and Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief, distributed food and other items at Songoopavi Village Oct. 23.
