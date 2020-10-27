Obituary: Freida June (Lomadofkie) Roberts

Freida passed on Sunday, October 18 in Phoenix, Arizona with her family at her side.

Freida was the daughter of Jacob and Thelma Lomadofkie and was born at the Shungopavi Village on the Hopi Indian Reservation on June 1, 1937. She was raised in Winslow, Arizona. She attended public schools there and was a member of Winslow High School class of 1957. Freida was a drummer in the famous Santa Fe Indian Band of Winslow, and participated in many concerts and parades while with the band. She enjoyed the band and the many friends she met during her band experience. After high school Freida attended beautician school and later worked at the Ina Bishop’s Beauty Shop in Winslow.



In 1959, she married William “Lee” Roberts and together they had five children- James, Michael, Adrianne, Willadine, and Patrick. They were blessed with twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Freida worked as a cafeteria superintendent at the Kaibeto Boarding School from 1963 to 1972. She later worked at the Blue Parrot Restaurant in Louisville, Colorado from 1974 to 1991.



Freida was a very loving mother and supportive wife. She was devoted to her family having raised her family in Arizona and Colorado. She was a strong supporter of her husband Lee’s career that took them to Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, and South Dakota. Freida shared her mother Thelma’s love of cooking, knitting, crochet, sewing, quilting, and many other arts and crafts, as well as her faith in Christ.



She was proceeded in death by parents Jacob and Thelma Lomadofkie, a sister Florabelle. She is survived by her husband Lee Roberts and her sister Vivian Poolheco (Irving) and brothers Adrian (Vickie) and Clayburne (Beverly) Lomadofkie. Her children James (Kay Culbertson); Michael; Adrianne (Jeff) Maddux; Willadine (Kendell) Hughes; and Patrick. Her grandchildren Trevor Roberts; Cami and Jenny Falcon; Daniel, Timothy and Jonathon Roberts; Jaymes (Vanessa), Tori and Thomas Maddux, Michaeli (Joe) Reefe; and Alyssa (Donald II) Sterbutzel, Luke and Hanna Hughes. Freida’s great grandchildren include Kayla and Alana Price; Sedona and Dessie Holm; Dimitri Maddux-Iantorno; Patrick Joseph (PJ) Reefe; Alanni, Ezekiel and Lucas Maddux; and Donald III and Waylon Sterbutzel. She was beloved by many other nieces and nephews.