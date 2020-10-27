OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID deaths for 6th day in a row

The Navajo Nation has re-implemented 56-hour lockdowns through the remainder of the month. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 27, 2020 11:33 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths for a sixth consecutive day.

The latest figures released Oct. 25 bring the total number of cases to 11,298 with the known death toll remaining at 574.

Tribal health officials said 121,506 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,489 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

