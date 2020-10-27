Hopi Cares General Welfare Assistance program delivers COVID-19 relief
The Hopi Tribe has established the Hopi Cares General Welfare Emergency Assistant Program to provide direct assistance to enrolled tribal members who have been impacted as a result of COVID-19.
Applicants much submit an application to show necessary assistance for expenses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic as of March 1.
Applicants must include the following supporting documents:
Proof of Hopi Tribal enrollment, ID or records for dependent children, letter from employer, W-9 form and signature certification.
Applications are available at www.hopi-nsn.gov or at the Hopi Tribe Nutrition Center, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.
Applications can be hand delivered or by mail at:
The Hopi Tribe
ATTN: Hopi Cares GWEA Program
PO Box 123
Kykotsmovi, Ariz. 86039
The GWEA is not a stimulus check. Eligibility is determined upon submission of complete application. You must be an enrolled tribal member. Funding is subject to availability. GWEA is a on-time payment and is non-taxable income. Application assistance is available at (928) 734-3571/3573.
