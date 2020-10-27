Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah missing from First Mesa Village

KEAMS CANYON, Ariz. — The Sinquah family and the First Mesa Consolidated Villages continue to ask for the public’s help in gathering information related to the disappearance of family and community member Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah.

Ambrose “Moe” was last seen Sept. 28 in Keams Canyon, walking near the Indian Health Service (IHS) housing area, toward his residence less than a mile away. He did not return home and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Moe” is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black shirt and denim jeans. He also has a visible scar on his left cheek.

With the absence of law enforcement, the family launched their own missing persons search with local volunteers and recruited the assistance of Oscar Lalo to take the lead in the search. Lalo is a retired Hopi Agency BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) law enforcement officer.

The family also reached out to First Mesa Consolidated Village (FMCV) Administrator Ivan L. Sidney, and the FMCV Public Safety officers to assist in the search. Sidney established a command center at the FMCV office in Keams Canyon.

With the search focused in an area near the Hopi and Navajo land boundaries, Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith, under the direction of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, assisted in the search with volunteers, four wheelers and drones.

Volunteers have found several key items, which have been turned over to the Hopi Law Enforcement Services for investigation and DNA analysis by the crime lab.

Ambrose “Moe” is the son of Albert T. Sinquah and Cecilia Lomakema-Talayumptewa. He has two sisters, Jackie and Lisa Sinquah and brother Ron Sinquah.

More information is available by contacting Jackie at (928) 207-1150; Oscar Lalo at (928) 497-1610; Command Post (928) 738-0022 or First Mesa Consolidated Villages (928) 737-2670 (if no answer, leave a message).