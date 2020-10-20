Navajo Transitional Energy Co. to provide free coal to 110 Navajo chapter houses as winter approaches

NAVAJO MINE, N.M. — On Nov. 28, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) will kick-off its annual Community Heating Resource Program (CHRP), which provides free coal to all 110 Navajo Chapters.

Since 2017, NTEC has provided over 15,000 tons of coal to help keep Navajo families warm during the winter months.

“NTEC’s core value is to do the right thing. Part of doing the right thing is providing for our shareholder. Coal continues to be a critical heating resource for many Navajo families and we are happy to be able to offer it free of charge to help the elderly, children and families stay warm this winter,” said NTEC CEO Clark Moseley.

The CHRP program is administered through Navajo chapters. A community member interested in receiving coal can contact their chapter to receive a coal ticket. One coal ticket equals one ton of free coal from the Navajo Mine, located on the Navajo Nation, south of Farmington, New Mexico.

Chapters can either ask for tickets to distribute to their community members or can receive coal in bulk. Individuals are loaded one ton of coal, bulk pickups will vary depending on the needs of the chapter. To ensure safety, Navajo Mine personnel will load the coal onto the vehicles for participants—reducing strain on the elderly and adhering to social distancing protocol. Participants must travel to Navajo Mine, in northwest New Mexico, Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive the coal. Saturdays will follow Navajo Nation Public Health Orders for the first weekend and will not be open Oct. 31, consult the Bisti Fuels Hotline at (505) 258-7782 for any changes.

Chapters wishing to participate can contact Cortasha Upshaw at (505) 278-8637 cortasha.upshaw@navenergy.com or Bisti Fuels Hotline at (505) 258-7782 andy.hawkins@nacoal.com

Information provided by NTEC