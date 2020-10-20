Nation lowers flags to honor late tribal president
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All flags on the Navajo Nation were flown at half-staff through Oct. 19 in honor of former tribal President Thomas Atcitty.
The 86-year-old Atcitty died Oct. 11 in New Mexico.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued the proclamation for the flag lowering that began Oct. 16.
Atcitty was the tribe’s vice president from 1995-1998 and served as president for five months in 1998.
He also served seven terms as a New Mexico state representative from 1980-1994.
From 1972-1977, Atcitty was the president of Navajo Community College, the first tribal college on a Native American reservation. It later became Diné College.
