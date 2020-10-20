Letter to the editor: With your support, we can bring positive changes to Coconino County
Yá’át’ééh,
Greetings to everyone! I am Judy Begay from Coalmine Mesa/Tuba City, Arizona, and I am running for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors for District 4.
In these unprecedented times, strong leadership is very-much needed to help our constituency. I am running for office to bring solutions to your concerns like working to keep our businesses open and strong, help to create jobs, help to improve human and health services, keep big government out of local control, prevent tax increases, and to promote safety and well-being of all people.
I will use my 45 years of experience and my education, which includes an M.A. in business management, to advocate on behalf of our county residents. Also important is applying my values of character, honesty, ethics, integrity and industriousness to represent our county.
These values are so important in creating and strengthening partnerships to address and solve the many issues we are faced with. I have demonstrated my advocacy skills over the years to bring about positive changes to help improve livelihoods, economy, communities, education, job development, and veterans’ services for the betterment of all people.
With your support, we can bring improvements in all these areas for our communities. I am listening and together we can bring all stakeholders to the table to discuss issues important to us all.
By working together and not against one another, positive changes will come about. I look forward to your support and your vote of confidence for District 4.
Ahéhee',
Judy Begay
Candidate,
Coconino County Board of Supervisors District 4
