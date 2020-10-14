Navajo Nation re-implements weekend lockdowns through October

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – With 10,737 total positive COVID-19 cases, the Navajo Nation Department of Health has issued three additional 56-hour weekend lockdowns.

The first lockdown begins Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. (MDT) until Oct. 19 at 5 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew will also be extended from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during weekdays.

On Oct. 13, the state of New Mexico reported 355 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 683 new cases and Utah reported 987.

"Today’s number of new cases is low, but that doesn’t mean that we should let up or that the spread of the virus has stopped. It means that we need to be strong and continue fighting this modern-day monster in order to protect our elders, children, first responders, those with underlying conditions, and many others,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Nez went on to request that families continue to limit gatherings and social functions.

“The information gathered by the contact tracers clearly indicates that recent cluster cases are directly related to in-person family gatherings. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds,” he said.

On Oct. 14, the Nez-Lizer Administration is collaborating with World Central Kitchen and the CORE Foundation to distribute food and care packages at Smith Lake Chapter at 1 p.m., Mariano Lake Chapter at 2:30 p.m., Pinedale Chapter at 4 p.m., and Church Rock Chapter at 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

“Our daily number of new cases is low today, but we have to keep in mind that the overall numbers for the states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona are still high. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We cannot thank our first responders and public health experts enough for everything they are doing on a daily basis fight COVID-19 and to keep us safe. Please pray for them and the many others impacted by this virus,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

On Oct. 13, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of deaths remains 571 as of Oct. 12. Reports indicate that 7,352 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 113,141 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

More information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID- 19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at www.ndoh.navajo- nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President