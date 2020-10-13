Navajo Nation clarifies legal definition of “marijuana”

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation has decided a clearer, legal definition for marijuana should be given to tribal members and those living on the reservation.



On Oct. 5, Nez signed into law Resolution CS-76-20, which amends the Navajo Nation Criminal Code to clarify this definition of marijuana, and to allow for the civil forfeiture of property, for individuals found liable for offenses related to the possession, manufacturing, transportation, sale, use, trade, or delivery of marijuana. The new provisions also require Navajo Nation officials convicted of violating marijuana offenses to forfeit employment or elected office.



Under the definitions of “controlled substances,” marijuana is now defined as “all parts of the plant cannabis sativa L., whether growing or not; the seeds thereof; the resin extracted from any part of such plant; and every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of such plant, its seeds or resin, containing any amount of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. Such term excludes any part of the plant cannabis sativa L., whether growing

or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis produced or delivered in accordance with an industrial hemp regulatory system approved by the Navajo Nation Council or pursuant to the pilot project created by CJN-24-19 and any extensions.”

The Nation hopes that this definition will help clarify the legality of marijuana on the reservation.



“With this resolution, we are sending a clear message to all Navajo Nation residents and visitors, officials, and those in elected office that you will be held accountable for possessing, manufacturing, transporting, selling, using, trading, and delivering marijuana on the Navajo Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “We will continue to stand up for our communities against those who attempt to circumvent and manipulate our laws.”



With 16 supporting votes and five opposing, the Navajo Nation Council approved the new amendments to the Navajo Nation Criminal Code on Sept. 24.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President